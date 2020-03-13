SUPERMARKET giant Morrisons is limiting the sale of certain household items in a bid to stop panic buying in its stores.
A number of shoppers across the country have taken home trolley-loads of hand sanitisers and toilet rolls over coronavirus fears.
But now anyone shopping in Morrisons will be restricted when buying select items which have been rapidly flying off the shelves.
The maximum purchase list is as follows:
Hand saniters x 2
Hand wash x 4
Bar soap x 4
Baby milk x 4
Bleach x 6
Air care x 6
Cleaners x 6
Toilet roll and tissues x 2
