THE main event of this weekend's York Irish St Patrick’s Weekend Festival has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The event was due to take place on Saturday and Sunday in St Sampson's Square, with a host of Irish culture activities planned, including Irish music, ceilidhs and dancing performances.

But festival organisers York Irish Association have made the difficult decision in the interest of public safety.

However, the blue plaque unveiling in Melrose Yard, off Walmgate, will still go ahead today, and part of the city walls close to Lendal Bridge and Clifford's Tower will still be lit up green tonight, tomorrow and Sunday evenings, and again on St Patrick’s Day itself on Tuesday.

Brendan Tannam, the chair of the York Irish Association, said: "In light of recent developments concerning the coronavirus in the UK we have made the hard decision to cancel our York Irish St Patrick's Weekend Festival this weekend in St Sampson's Square.

"We have decided to do this to ensure the safety of our wider community. We would like to say thank you to everyone who supports the York Irish Association and in particular those who were due to perform with us this weekend."

