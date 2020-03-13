PLANS for a care home to be built on a new development in Acomb have been scrapped - in favour of an independent living scheme for older people.
The proposals would see homes designed to make it easier for people living with long term conditions, including dementia, to live independently at the Lowfield Green site.
The council's attempts to find a developer to build a care home were unsuccessful - with companies saying the plans were not commercially viable, according to a report prepared for City of York Council bosses.
Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for housing, said: “We know that there is high demand in York for low-energy, affordable and manageable accommodation for retirement living.
"Meeting the stated preferences of our residents in this way enables us to create new and much-needed homes for a wider breadth of the community in a broader range of tenures, in the heart of the new community at Lowfield Green.”
Cllr Carol Runciman added: “Through last summer’s consultation and through further conversations with older people, they told us that privacy, access to outdoor space and living in a manageable home are important."