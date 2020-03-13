A FARMER says his land was flooded accidentally after environment chiefs failed to close a sluice gate.

Jonathan Kirby said fields at Manor Farm, Linton on Ouse, were intended to flood only when the nearby River Ouse was at very high levels, such as when it reached 4.5 metres above normal summer levels last month.

On such occasions, the temporary flood storage area created on his farm helped to reduce flood levels downstream in York by up to 8 inches.

When river levels went down, Environment Agency staff came along to open a sluice gate, allowing trapped floodwaters to return to the river.

He said the officers failed to return later to shut the sluice gates and when the river rose a little earlier this week, it went through the gate, flooding the land again.

He said about 30 to 40 acres had been affected, and this would delay his ability to plough, and this was the second time the problem had happened in 20 years.

An agency spokeswoman said that when Mr Kirby contacted it about flooding on his land, it sent officers to close the sluice gate as soon as it could to reduce the flooding.

“This has been the wettest winter on record and our teams have been very busy working 24/7, alongside the police, fire and rescue service and local authorities, to reduce the risk of flooding and keep communities safe,” she said.

“Linton Ings is a reservoir that is designed to over top and flood farm land in order to protect properties downstream.

“Once levels downstream have dropped to a reasonable level the penstocks were opened in order to drain the Ings.

“Unfortunately due to further heavy rainfall and operational pressures around the area we were unable to get to Linton in time to close the penstocks before the Ouse started to back fill through the penstock.

“We are currently reviewing operational instructions and procedures so this does not happen again in future.”