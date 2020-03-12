SCHOOLS across York and North Yorkshire have been drawing up contingency plans in the event that the government imposes school closures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street press conference today that, following the latest medical advice, things should carry on as normal for the time being.

Huntington School head, John Tomsett said staff are drawing up online teaching materials and making other plans so that its students can continue to learn if the school closes in the next week or so.

The school is also looking at ways that children who claim free school meals can continue to get food if the school is closed.

In a TV interview, Mr Tomsett said: “I think whatever happens it is going to be really really difficult for us to get meaningful materials to students.

“We have online materials for students so they can continue their studies at home and we’ll have hard copies for those who don’t have connectivity.

“I oversee 1,700 people meeting every day. We have soap everywhere, we have hand sanitizer - we have the European mountain of hand sanitizer around the place.”

Mr Tomsett said closing schools would impact on many families.

He said: ”I was speaking to a police officer today and she said that if schools are shut then lots of people working in the force would have to be off work to look after their children.”

In a letter to parents Archbishop Holgate’s CE head teacher Andrew Daly, said :”We continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation and are following the latest guidance from the Department of Health. We also receive daily updates from the Local Authority. We will respond quickly should any changes be made to the current situation.”

At Ebor Academy Trust which runs 24 schools across York, North and East Yorkshire, chief executive Gail Brown said: “We are hoping for the best but we are in a state of readiness and can respond quickly and effectively if we need to do. It has been fortunate for us that we already use technology to enrich teaching and learning at our schools and actively champion its use. To help combat the coronavirus crisis, we will be using technology in the event of any school closure and we are writing to parents and carers on Friday to explain our contingency planning.”