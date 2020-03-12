THE first case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in North Yorkshire.

Public Health England is contacting people who had close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. The case is a resident of North Yorkshire.

Dr Simon Padfield, Consultant in Health Protection at Public Health England Yorkshire and Humber, said: "Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the confirmed case. This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

It's not currently known where in North Yorkshire the patient is from and a spokesman for the county council said that for reasons of confidentiality no further information is available at this time.

The number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remains at three.

Dr Lincoln Sargeant, Director for Public Health at North Yorkshire County Council, said: “The vast majority of people who contract coronavirus may experience some unpleasant flu-like symptoms but recuperate well within weeks and we wish the person involved in this case a speedy recovery.

“It’s been confirmed by Public Health England (PHE) that this instance relates to a person who tested positive after returning from Italy.

“The individual followed the necessary health advice regarding reporting symptoms, self-isolating and being tested and regional health officials are therefore reassuring people the risk remains low.

“With our NHS partners we have robust infection control measures in place and we are continuing to work closely with PHE and the Department for Health and Social Care to plan and manage the potential impacts of the virus - based on the very latest expert guidance.

“Everyone has a part to play in helping to reduce the spread of this virus and simple things like washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, using hand sanitisers and sneezing or coughing into a tissue or your elbow remain key practical measures. I would like to thank the public of North Yorkshire for continuing to follow this guidance.”

Richard Flinton, Chair of North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum and Chief Executive of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “In North Yorkshire we have well established, tried and tested partnership working practices which help us to manage the impact of very significant challenges and issues and to focus our joint resources where they are needed most.

“By continuing this approach, we have the best possible chance of minimising impacts on our residents, which is our shared single most important goal.

“Alongside the County Council, the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum includes Public Health England, regional Public Health, the NHS, the police, fire service and district councils. Together, and with wider partners, regular planning and scenario sessions are taking place based on the latest expert national guidance.

“Business continuity plans have been reviewed and detailed planning is being undertaken should we need to respond to a wide variety of impacts relating to Covid-19.

“Understandably, this is a continuously evolving and fast-moving situation – which is why the agencies are prioritising planning and responding to it as the public would understand.

“While we do not expect it, we are planning for a reasonable worst case scenario so we are as prepared as possible should that be needed.

“It’s important to remember that across North Yorkshire overall the risk remains low.

“We all need to continue to follow the advice regarding sensible precautions and go about our business as usual.

“We are grateful to the public for their continued support.”