TOP York cycling campaigner Paul Hepworth has died, aged 71.

Paul, who became well known through his frequent contributions to The Press website’s comments section under the name ‘Pedalling Paul,’ was involved in York Cycle Campaign and Cycling UK.

He backed reductions in car dependency, and video footage which he filmed with his head mounted camera also appeared onYoutube as ‘York Urban Cyclist.’

Former York council transport leader Dave Merrett said cycling had ‘lost one of its real champions - and York’s top one over many decades.’ He said: “He has been a tireless advocate for cycling here, and was for many years one of the CTC’s (now Cycling UK) annual York Cycle Rally organisers.”

Former York council leader Steve Galloway tweeted that Paul was ‘one of the city’s and Holgate’s most trenchant campaigners on cycling and conservation issues,’ adding: “Always unfailingly polite, even to those with differing views...He will be missed. RIP.”

Paul moved to York in 1968 to enter the rail industry as a junior signalling designer and remained in the industry until retiring in 2008.

He lived in Windmill Rise, next to an historic windmill, and became a long established volunteer with the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society.

He was a keen supporter of local amateur drama, initially acting, but subsequently switched to technical roles with York Settlement Players and York Shakespeare Project. He also manned information desks at the National Railway Museum and the Visit York Tourist Information Centre.

His widow Jan said he had died of a heart infection after having been ill for some months. She added that a formal notice with funeral details would appear in The Press later.