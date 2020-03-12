POLICE are appealing for help to locate a man who is wanted on recall to prison.
North Yorkshire Police said that 39-year-old Peter Harris from York, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Harris was recently seen in the Hyde Park Road area of Leeds and in Haxby near York.
Anyone who thinks they might have seen Harris, or who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
The public is advised not to approach him.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number: 12200042610
