THE flood waters rose and fell, rose and fell, and then rose and fell again.

We had Storm Ciara, Storm Dennis, a storm no-one even named, and finally Storm Jorge, as we endured successive weekends of slashing rain and howling winds.

Several times, the flood defences lining the River Ouse - hastily reinforced by sandbags and mobile pumps - came close to being overtopped. But each time the waters receded, without ever - in York at least - quite reaching the highs of 2015 or 2000.

But, with the Environment Agency warning on several occasions that the flood waters could go higher, it was touch and go more than once.

For more than three weeks, front-line council workers and sub-contractors (almost 50 of them all told) were on the front line, battling day and night to maintain the hastily-built sandbag walls and pump out water that did get through in flash-points such as Clementhorpe, Peckitt Street and Germany Beck.

Council leader Keith Aspden today paid tribute to the hard work of those - council staff and others - who fought to hold back the waters. Their efforts went 'above and beyond', he said.

Here are some of their stories...

Wayne 'Tissy' Tissiman, 55, drainage worker

'Tissy' pulled several straight nights of 12-hour shifts at Peckitt Street, making sure the pumps which were churning water back out over the sandbag walls didn't break down. The sandbags - big one-tonners at the bottom, smaller bags on top - sealed off the bottom of the street. Those walls never got overtopped, Tissy says - but peering over the top you could see the water lapping at the other side. The dad of two grown-up children always remained confident the water wouldn't overtop the defences, however. "I just thought 'It's going to be OK'".

After a week or so of night shifts at Peckitt Street, he was shifted to days at Fordlands Crescent, Fulford, working to pump water away from properties there. "We had three wagons there trying to get the water down," he says.

It was all pretty exhausting, he admits - especially those night shifts. "You'd do a 12 hour shift, go home to bed, sleep, then start again." But they were paid overtime. And his girlfriend understood the importance of what he was doing. "So you just take it in your stride."

Mark Westmoreland, highways charge hand

For three weeks, Mark went wherever he was needed - Peckitt Street, Bishopthorpe, Fulford - deploying pumps and sandbags. When not battling the floods, he was out gritting. "Just because the floods come, doesn't mean it's not cold out there!" he said. "You still need to grit."

The 43-year-old dad of two girls has been with the council for almost 20 years - so he's seen flooding before. This was different to 2015, however, he says. "That was mainly Huntington Road - and the water rose quickly." This time the water was slower to rise - but the floods just kept coming.

He helped lay the pumps at Fordlands Crescent in Fulford, manned the pumps at Peckitt Street - and help to lay sandbags at Bishopthorpe.

That was when he knew it was quite serious, he admits. Big one-tonne sandbags were deployed along the edge of the river behind Chantry Lane to protect the village. "When you go there, you know it is going to be pretty high," he said.

He was also worried about home. He lives in Chapel Haddlesey near Eggborough, and a village a mile or so away - Temple Hirst - was badly hit by floods. "I was going down to check the river every morning before I went to work, and I was always thinking 'by the time I get back, we're going to be underwater!'"

His own home was OK, thankfully. But it served to underline that it wasn't just York that was affected by the floods, he says.

Mick Botterill and Pete Nowell, council graffiti team

Mick Botterill

Not surprisingly, cleaning graffiti took a back seat while the flood waters were rising.

Mick worked night shifts at Clementhorpe, 6pm-6am, making sure the pumps were kept going 24/7. The sandbag defences along the river held, he says - the problem was that water got in through the drains and had to be constantly pumped back over the sandbags.

He was struck by how grateful the people of Clementhorpe were. "They were really great, bringing cups of tea out, keeping morale up."

Pete helped out at Germany Beck and also at Scarcroft School, where there was a successful battle to keep water out of the boiler room. "We needed to keep that boiler going," he said.

Matt Mills, apprentice flooding and drainage engineer

Matt has been in his apprenticeship for a year - and this was his first flood. It was quite an eye-opener, the 33-year-old said. At one point he had to help deploy a temporary walkway to the City Mills care home near Skeldergate Bridge. Built in 1990, the building itself is perfectly sound, he says. "But when the water level gets to about 4 metres above normal they get cut off." The temporary walkway, made of scaffolding and boards, ensured that access to the care home was maintained.

If the water levels had gone much higher, he says, the temporary walkway wouldn't have been enough, and the council would have had to look at other ways of maintaining access. "We kept an eye on the level, and we just about got away with it."

Wayne Collins, drainage supervisor

When the floodwaters eventually began to go down, the clean-up began. Wayne was supervising a small team hosing down car parks, pavements, walkways, bridges and roads to get rid of the layer of muck and sewage left behind by the floods.

It's important to do that quickly, he said. "We need to think about the public. And we like to be quick otherwise it all sets and in the summer bakes like clay."

There was a strict hierarchy for cleaning, he says - starting with the St Georges Field car park, which was the first to flood. "It was like a lake!"They then cleaned New Walk, and access to the Blue Bridge and Millennium Bridge, followed by other paths and roads. It was good to hear some of the comments made by members of the public, he said. "They really appreciated what we were doing."

Trevor Bowyer, operations manager

Trevor only joined the council last year - so this was his first flood.

He was hugely impressed at the way council teams swung into action. "The way the guys responded was fantastic," he says.

It was touch and go at times, he admits - and with the Environment Agency predicting that the water might overtop the defences, there were worrying times. "But the way the guys pulled it all together was great. They have all got families, and they put their lives on hold for four to five weeks."

There was some great feedback from members of the public, too, he added. "One person in Clementhorpe said 'you have saved my property three times!'"

LEARNING THE LESSONS

Water pumps in operation at Peckitt Street

With no major storms expected in the immediate future at least, attention is now turning to learning the lessons from York's latest brush with the floods.

A series of flood drop-in sessions have been scheduled so that people can share their experiences.

These include:

Tower Gardens and King's Staith, March 16, Quaker Meeting House, 5-7pm

Naburn, March 17, Naburn Village Hall, 5-7pm

Fulford, March 18, Fulford School (Main Hall),| 5-7 pm

Skeldergate and Clementhorpe, March 23, Southlands Methodist Church, 5-7pm

Acaster Malbis, March 24, Acaster Malbis Village Hall, 5 -7pm

"I look forward to meeting residents and business owners across the city so we can listen and learn from the recent flood events," said council leader Keith Aspden.

"This is a great opportunity to share with us what you thought worked, how we can improve protecting the city, or the best way we can keep you up to date with the latest information."

THE 2020 FLOODS IN FIGURES

The floods at Kings Staith

There were three major peaks in the February floods, accorduing to figures released by the Environment Agency. The River Ouse reached:

4.335 metres above normal summer levels at 9.15am on February 11

4.424 metres above normal summer evels at 7pm on February 17

4.778 metres above normal summer levels at 7am on February 24

This compares with a maximum flood height of 5.2 metres above normal summer levels in the 2015 floods and 5.4 metres above normal summer levels in 2000.

Other information supplied by the Environment Agency (EA) reveals that: