A YORK brass band is celebrating its 40th birthday this year, at the same time the founder celebrates 50 years in music teaching.

Ebor Brass band was founded by Brian Henderson on March 1, 1980.

Brian said that the formation of the band “was not planned,” as they were originally doing another band a favour.

However, the other band fell through, which resulted in Brian and five other musicians taking on the role.

Over the years, it has had its ups and downs. However, each time it has been in decline, Brian has managed to build it up again.

Currently, the youngest member of the band is seven, with the oldest aged 89.

Brian started teaching other people to play on a voluntary unpaid basis when he was 16 years old and has been teaching people of all ages and abilities ever since.

Ebor Brass band now rehearses on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6.30-8pm at St Barnabas Church in Jubilee Terrace.

It is always searching for new members. If you wish to join, contact Brian Henderson on 07539 644161.