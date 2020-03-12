A YORK school is celebrating an ‘excellent’ inspection report.

The Minster School, York, has been judged as ‘excellent’ by independent school inspectors.

The results follow a combined inspection at the independent school, which is part of York Minster, in January this year, assessing both educational quality and compliance with the Independent Schools Standards (ISS).

The school, which was founded in 627 AD and is a co-educational independent day school for children aged 3-13 years, hit the headlines back in 2018 when then head teacher, Alex Donaldson, stood down after 30 years.

Mr Donaldson and two other staff members had been suspended following the discovery of air guns and ammunition in an insecure area of the school in Deangate.

Last year, The Press reported that Angela Mitchell, who was previously the head at Ralph Butterfield Primary School in Haxby, started as head there in September.

The report, issued by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI), states: “Pupils of all abilities achieve highly across a range of subjects”, with achievements in music, art and French particularly high. Inspectors noted that ‘Pupils of all ages demonstrate intellectual curiosity and a passionate desire to learn’ alongside ‘exemplary attitudes to learning’.

It adds that: “Throughout the school, pupils approach their learning with eagerness and intellectual curiosity. They work with commitment and focus, responding positively to the school’s ethos of striving for excellence.”

The report also references the‘excellent progress’ pupils make as they transition through the school, with almost half of the final year group consistently gaining music, sport and all-rounder scholarships to their senior schools.

Mrs Mitchell, said: “We’re delighted with the results of the inspection and so pleased the many strengths have been recognised in this report. As a school we aim to create an environment where pupils develop into well-rounded individuals, both culturally and emotionally, where each individual is able to contribute positively to their community, as well as developing a love of learning.The results in the report, particularly around the positive work ethic of our pupils, demonstrate we continue to achieve this aim. I would like to thank the staff for their hard work, the committed and supportive parents and School Board as well as our fabulous pupils for making this such a wonderful and successful school to be in.”