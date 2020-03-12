BUSINESSES affected by the recent floods can receive a grant of up to £2,500 to help cover some of their losses.

A partnership between City of York Council and Make It York has secured funding from the Local Enterprise Partnership for businesses affected by the recent floods.

A grant of up to £2,500 per business has been made available by the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for flood incurred damage costs that are not covered by business insurance policies.

Council officers are going door-to-door, visiting businesses who have been affected by the recent flooding to provide an update on the current situation in York and answer any potential queries.

As part of the engagement, businesses are being notified of the additional funding to support the clean-up and help alleviate costs incurred by floodwater.

The business recovery fund is open for application for flood-affected businesses and eligibility will be determined by evidence provided. Funding is not guaranteed for flood-damaged businesses.

To submit an application form via Make It York, please visit: www.makeityork.com or email business@makeityork.com

Businesses and residents are also invited to attend flood drop-in sessions to discuss support, various locations throughout the city over the coming weeks.

Cllr Andrew Waller, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning, said: “Throughout the past few months we have shared the message that we are open for business, particularly throughout the recent floods, to show our support for local businesses.

“We have, and will continue, to work in partnership with organisations across the city, including Make It York, to make funding available for York businesses affected by the floods.

“We will do what we can to continue to support businesses throughout the current flood recovery process.”

Roger Marsh OBE DL, Chair of the LEP, said: “The recent flooding has had a devastating impact on businesses and homes in York and other parts of our region such as Calderdale.

“Local businesses are the lifeblood of our economy and it’s vital that we work with our partners to help get the community back on its feet and open for business as soon as possible.”