A FIRM which runs several care homes in the York area is telling families to minimise their visits to relatives in its homes because of the risks posed by coronavirus.

Barchester said it was committed to ensuring all residents, patients and staff were kept as safe as possible and, as a preventative measure, it was asking visitors, including family members and friends, to minimise visits to its care homes and hospitals until further notice.

"Therefore we are asking you to restrict your visits to a minimum in order to keep your loved ones, and all our other residents, as safe as possible," it said.

"We have not taken this decision lightly, and appreciate that this may cause some discomfort, but feel that this is a necessary step to take.

"If there is a situation that requires a non-routine visit we would ask that you discuss this with the General Manager of the home/Director of the hospital to ensure that the appropriate precautionary measures are taken to limit any potential risk."

The firm's care homes in the York area and North Yorkshire include Meadowbeck at Osbaldwick, Mulberry Court at Clifton Park, Ouse View in Fulford, Beaumont at Stamford Bridge, Highfield at Barkston Ash, near Tadcaster, and Rivermead at Norton, near Malton.

The firm said visits from the local community and external entertainment were also being cancelled for the foreseeable future, with staff doing all they could to ensure life remained as comfortable and sociable as possible.

"We will still ensure that vital medical visits are made, and will be sure that only visitors who are not displaying symptoms come in, and that they wash their hands on entering.

"We would really appreciate your support with these measures, and please be reassured that we are closely following and complying with the Public Health authorities to ensure that we keep our residents and patients safe, and that our staff are supported to continue to deliver great care."

It said that in the unfortunate situation that it did have a case in one of its homes or hospitals, it would need to stop all visiting completely.