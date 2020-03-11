YORK and North and East Yorkshire are continuing to buck the trend after the UK saw its biggest rise in the number of coronavirus cases so far today (Wednesday).
While the country saw 83 more confirmed cases, taking the total to 456 - more than double the number of four days ago - there were still no confirmed cases in either the North Yorkshire County Council or East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas.
And the number of confirmed cases in the City of York Council area remained at three.
These are thought to be the two people who were staying at the StayCity aparthotel at the end of January who became the first people in the UK to be confirmed as having the virus, and a York resident who tested positive last week after returning home from Italy.
The pattern across the country is for large numbers to be concentrated in several hotspot locations such as Devon and Hampshire. The national increase in cases comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. It said it was not too late for countries to act.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it had previously shied away from, the UN health agency appeared to want to shock lethargic countries into action.
