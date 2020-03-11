THE long-awaited dualling of the A64 won't start for at least another five years, it was announced today (Wednesday).

The £300 million scheme from Hopgrove roundabout on the York Outer Ring Road to the Jinnah restaurant near Barton Hill was not included among schemes to be funded by the Government between 2020 to 2025.

But it has been included in the schemes to be considered for funding in 2025 to 2030.

Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk and Malton said: “I will continue to campaign for this much needed improvement because it will bring huge benefits to the region through greater investment, productivity and economic growth.

"The region is the second most visited area outside of London with tourism making a major economic and employment contribution; it is an important artery to and from York hospital which provides acute and specialist healthcare services for 800,000 people living in and around York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire serving hospital sites in York, Malton, Scarborough and Bridlington.

"It will also cut journey times and fuel consumption significantly for businesses based along the A64 between York and Scarborough attracting investment and creating new jobs.”

There were no proposals in the Budget for the rest of the York to Scarborough route.

The delay was revealed in the Road Investment Strategy 2, 2020 - 2025 document released by the Department of Transport as part of the Budget, revealing what road improvements it will fund in the next five years.

It doesn't include any upgrades for the any of the major trunk routes operated by the Highways Agency in North Yorkshire.

Like the A64 Hopgrove scheme, which Mr Hollinrake has been assured by letter from the Department of Transport does include dualling to the Jinnah restaurant, the upgrade of the non-motorway stretch of the A1 between Doncaster to Darrington is only listed in schemes to be considered for funding in 2025 to 2030.

The campaign to improve the A64 includes local businesses, councils and the Local Enterprise Partnership as well as Mr Hollinrake, Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer and Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill.

They argue that tourism in Ryedale, the North York Moors and the North Yorkshire Coast is being held back by delays and congestion on the A64 and that the situation is likely to worsen because improvements currently underway to the York Outer Ring Road are expected to increase traffic volumes.