A MEMBER of staff at a York school was set to be tested for coronavirus after being taken ill - before it was concluded it was not needed after all.

York High School head Rod Sims said earlier this afternoon that an ambulance crew arrived at the end of today's school day, as students were leaving, and - as was routine due to the Covid-19 situation - were wearing masks, as they would for any call out.

He said that after contacting 111, the school had been advised to follow Government guidelines relating to educational settings. "The member of staff will be tested for Covid-19 and will not return to work until we have been informed of the results."

But Mr Sim said this evening that after over an hour’s discussion between the paramedics and NHS 111, the medical professionals had reached the decision that they did not meet the criteria for testing.

"Paramedics are taking our member of staff to hospital and we wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

"Whilst the situation has evolved over the course of the last two hours, we hope that this shows how seriously we are taking our responsibilities in keeping you up to date with any emerging information.

"School will be open as normal tomorrow."

He said earlier that the school was taking the matter 'very seriously' but 98.6 per cent of the 26,261 people tested in the UK so far - the overwhelming majority -were not positive for Covid-19 and 1.4 per cent were.

He said that under the guidance, where anyone had been in contact with a suspected case in an educational setting, no restrictions or special control measures were required while laboratory test results were awaited, and there was no need to close or send other learners or staff home.

He added that the staff member had not been on a trip to France which had caused a parent coronavirus concerns, which have been reported elsewhere on this website.