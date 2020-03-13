MEN living with cancer will get practical solutions to their skincare problems at the first workshop of its kind to be held in the York area.

Advice on issues such as scarring, shaving, sun care and skin sensitivity will be available at the free session organised by independent cancer support charity Look Good Feel Better.

The session will be held on Monday, March 23, from 10am-11.30am, at Summit Indoor Adventure Park, Scott Road, Selby.

It will be run by Look Good Feel Better working with the Cancer Care Centre at York Hospital. To date, the organisation’s skincare and beauty workshops have helped more than 185,000 people affected by cancer, with workshops for men launching in 2018.

The Cancer Care Centre was established by York Against Cancer after a fundraising campaign with The Press, York, and the charity continues to fund some of the staff who work there.

At the Look Good Feel Better workshop, men will learn about grooming routines effective for their condition and will take home a bag with full-size products from Look Good Feel Better’s supporters, including a range of well-known brands.

Organiser Sarah Emerson, Look Good Feel Better’s regional manager for the North, said the sessions were based on two years of research with men undergoing cancer treatment throughout the UK.

She said: “We find out what effect their treatment has had on their skin and on their ability to shave, and show them how a simple skin care routine can help."

“Their consultant may have advised them not to wet-shave and they may be finding it hard to get a satisfactory shave with an electric razor. We offer expert barbers’ advice to help with that.

“With cancer treatment, skin can get very dry, and sometimes sore, and when men see how much better their skin feels with the right care, it’s a real eye-opener for them.

“They also get to meet others in the same situation as themselves, to share experiences with each other and to enjoy a bit of banter – the sessions can be really fun, but are always hugely beneficial for the attendees.”

One man who attended a session said: “I was reluctant to attend as I thought it wouldn’t be relevant to me, but my wife booked me on. I was surprised that I learnt so much at the session.

“The advice was relevant, practical and very professionally delivered. My skin had suffered a lot since the chemo and so had my confidence.

“The psychological impact of cancer is largely unaddressed but trying to stay strong for everyone was emotionally draining. After the session I felt like the man I used to be. All men should go.”

To book your free place, telephone the York Cancer Care Centre on 01904 721166, or Eliot Murray at Selby Leisure Services on 01757 293287.