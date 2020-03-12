A POPULAR York cafe that was hit hard by the recent floods has finally reopened completely.

Dyls cafe, on Skeldergate Bridge, York, suffered financially over the last few weeks because part of the cafe had to close due to the floods.

Owner Jan Dyl said the cafe’s garden is now open and that it is business as usual again - providing that the city doesn’t flood again.

He thanked Cllr Paula Widdowson, who helped him find assistance with cleaning the cafe after the flood waters subsided and clearing out the bins.

He added he was awaiting a visit from a council representative to speak to about flood relief measures that could help recoup some of his losses.

In yesterday’s budget announcement, the chancellor confirmed that spending on flooding measures will be doubled over the next five years, to £5.2 billion.