A NEW restaurant is just weeks away from opening in York city centre.

Work is well underway to get Cafe Boheme at 13, Lendal, ready to open later this month (March).

Business partners Matt and Clare Casey and Andra and Wael Mikhaiel plan to open their doors in the next two or three weeks serving French and English cuisine with a full range of vegetarian and vegan options.

Wael runs Middle Feast takeaway which is a few doors down on the same side of the street.

Matt Said: "Boheme means free spirit so it'll be a relaxed atmosphere.

"We're a cafe, bistro, bar and there'll be cocktails made by our mixologist at the bar and we'll be serving breakfasts, lunches and dinners. We'll also have takeaway and an express coffee to take out service as well.

"All the food will be locally sourced and we'll also be dog friendly.

"Clare and I have a background in coffee, we run Casey's Coffee from a truck called Eric right across Yorkshire.

"We're trained baristas and Andra's going to become trained as a barista too."

The menu includes pork steak with cherry salsa, chicken and red plum salad and vegan nicoise salad as well as grilled brie with peaches in a honey and balsamic reduction.

The building formerly housed King Chips which closed at the end of last year having been open for three years. It opened at the end of 2016, in a former branch of Thomas The Baker and was hailed on TripAdvisor as selling the “best chips ever” - “off-the-scale good”.

Once up and running Cafe Boheme will employ six people and the team plan to open from 7am-11pm Monday to Saturday and from 8am-10pm on a Sunday.