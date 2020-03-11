A MOTHER has withdrawn her daughter from a York school because of her concerns about the dangers posed by coronavirus.

The Acomb mother says her worries deepened after Year 8 pupils from York High School went on a trip to France and did not go into isolation from other students on their return today.

But the school has said it followed Government guidance and consulted with City of York Council before allowing the trip to France, and the advice from all parties was that it was safe to go ahead.

The mother said she had discussed what to do with her partner, family and daughter before making her decision, and they had all supported her stance.

"As a loving and caring mother, my first priority must be to protect my daughter from the virus in every way possible," she said.

She said the latest figures on coronavirus from France showed a considerably worse rate of infection than the UK.

France has had more than 1,600 coronavirus cases confirmed compared with fewer than 400 cases in the UK, as well as more fatalities.

The mother said she also had concerns about a separate trip by York High to London this week, with pupils again coming back into mainstream school afterwards.

She said her 13-year-old daughter would work at home, with support from her and family members and using online materials.

The mother added that she was very concerned about the Government's decision on Monday to stay in the 'containment' phase rather than move into the 'delaying' phase, which could have involved school closures.

She said she had joined almost a quarter or a million other people in signing a national petition, which calls for the Government to to at least consider closing schools/colleges down in the coming weeks or as soon as possible, which can be found at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/300403.

York High School head teacher Rod Sims said it continued to follow government guidance in its response to Covid-19.

"Before we allowed the France trip to travel we consulted with the travel company, City of York Council and most importantly, the government advice issued through the Foreign Office," he said.

"The advice from all parties was that it was safe to travel to France. In this rapidly evolving situation we check daily for any updates from government and adhere strictly to them.

"Our website gives easy access to all official guidance and is updated after any changes. We urge all our parents and students to stay calm and follow the official advice.

"We are following the same government guidance with regards to the London trip which places no restrictions on travel within the United Kingdom."