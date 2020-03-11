NO further action is to be taken against a North Yorkshire man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the plane crash that killed footballer Emiliano Sala.

Dorset Police say they have ended their investigation of the 64-year-old man, who was arrested on June 19 last year.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “We have carried out a detailed examination into the circumstances of Mr Sala’s death, this has been a complex investigation involving the examination of a large amount of evidence and in liaison with a range of organisations.

“We have worked closely with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) during our investigation and we are now able to confirm that Dorset Police will not be seeking a formal charging decision by the CPS in relation to homicide offences."

Sala died in January last year when the plane carrying him from Nantes to Cardiff crashed into the Channel.The 28-year-old Argentinian striker was flying from Nantes in France to his new club Cardiff City when the Piper Malibu aircraft plunged into the sea. His body was recovered but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, has not been found.

An interim report published by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch shortly after the accident stated that Mr Ibbotson was not licensed to conduct commercial flights.

Detective Inspector Huxter said an investigation into the operation of the flight continued, led by the CAA, and therefore it would be inappropriate for further comment.