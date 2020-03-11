The new co-host of the primetime hit show the Great British Bake Off has been announced.

Comedian Matt Lucas will replace Sandi Toksvig, who is departing the Channel 4 programme after three years.

The news was revealed via the Great British Bake Off account on Wednesday morning.

In a short video, Matt, who has previously starred in Little Britain and Doctor Who on the BBC, said: "If my mum came along, she would just follow me around and say, Matt don't eat that!

"Matt, I'm serious, don't."

The 46-year-old added: "I have a lot of work to do."

Sandi, 61, announced she would be leaving the show in January, after three years and 51 showstoppers.

A spokesman from Channel 4 said: "Sandi is leaving the show to focus on other work projects, which include hosting the forthcoming Channel 4 series The Write Offs, which looks at the issue of adult literacy."

Speaking about her decision earlier in the year, Sandi said: “When stepping down from a job it is quite common for people to say they are doing so in order to spend more time with their family.

"Unusually I am departing from the Great British Bake Off so I can spend more time with my other work.

"As my waistline will testify, Bake Off is an all-consuming show. Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the great pleasures of my life.

"These are friendships which I know will continue beyond the confines of television.

"Bake Off is a wonderful programme which has already proved it can happily withstand a change of hosting personnel.

"The reason for that, of course, is that the true stars of the show are the bakers themselves. I wish everyone well.”

The new series of the Great British Bake Off is set to be broadcast on Channel 4 this autumn.