Budget 2020: News + reaction to the Chancellor's plans amid coronavirus pressure
- Budget day 2020 has dawned with all eyes on the new Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, who will be presenting his financial plans in the Commons at 12.30pm.
- Within a month of taking over the Treasury, he will be unveiling his first Budget amid continuing pressure from the coronavirus outbreak.
- We will be following the announcements and reactions throughout the day on this live blog. Share your views by emailing our Business Editor Nadia Jefferson-Brown at nadia.jeffersonbrown@thepress.co.uk
