A YOUNG photographer from York has been working on a project to recreate past eras in the city by combining old and new photographs.

Kieran Delaney, who attended All Saints RC School in York, came up with the idea for the project after exploring old photos of the city.

The aspiring photographer, who is a part of The Press Camera Club, said: “I thoroughly enjoy capturing this city on camera.

“Recently, I’ve been exploring old photos and found them breathtaking.

“This gave me a creative idea to attempt to bring these old photos back to life, by recreating them in the present day.”

Combining both the photographs together allowed Kieran to compare and contrast what life was like during previous time periods compared to the modern day.

Kieran, 21, went on to say: “There are similarities that still are noticeable in this magnificent, historical town.”

The areas of the city featured in Kieran’s combination photography work include The Shambles, Coney Street, St Helens Square, and Finkle Street.

The present day photographs have been combined with those of the Edwardian and war-time eras of history, which can be seen in black and white.

Kieran, who’s work has featured in The Press numerous times over recent years, won the Camera Club competition over the Christmas period.

His photography work, which he has been working on for around five years, can be found online under the name ‘Kieran Delaney Visuals.’

