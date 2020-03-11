YORK Central MP, Rachael Maskell, has confirmed she is self-isolating - after meeting Health Minister, Nadine Dorries, last week who tested positive for the virus today.

The health minister and Conservative MP announced she had been diagnosed with coronavirus yesterday (Tuesday).

Last Thursday, Ms Maskell had a meeting with the Health Minister, Nadine Dorries MP to discuss mental health services in York.

A spokeswoman for Ms Maskell said that last night on hearing that the Minister had tested positive for Coronavirus, Rachael Maskell phoned NHS111.

She was advised to self-isolate for 14 days and will therefore not be holding meetings in her constituency over this period. She is completely well and asymptomatic but will follow the advice in case there is a risk.

Rachael has said that she wants to be fully transparent with her constituents and will be working from home and available for meetings on the phone.

She added: "It is essential that we all follow the public health advice provided, even if we are feeling well. We must do all we can to contain and delay the onset of Coronavirus.

"The public health advice to everyone is to wash your hands, catch your coughs and sneezes and then bin it, and to minimalise contact, including touching your face. If everyone follows this hygiene and isolation advice then we may be able to delay the spread of the virus. If anyone shows symptoms, they must follow the Public Health England advice and ring NHS111.”

Ms Makell's assistants, including Labour council leader Danny Myers, are still working and have been not been told to self-isolate.

A spokeswoman added that Ms Maskell is currently not showing any symptoms and those who visited her surgery last Friday should not be concerned.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m absolutely fine, obviously it’s frustrating because there are things I want to get on with.

“I’m just planning on making more phone calls, more working online. I’m not going to be bored, put it that way.”

With no plans to suspend Parliament, Ms Maskell said procedures may need to change to make allowances for MPs keeping away from the Palace of Westminster, such as through the increased use of proxy voting.

“These matters need to be discussed,” she said.

The Commons Procedure Committee is reviewing proxy voting arrangements, which were introduced as a pilot scheme for MPs on parental leave.

Ms Maskell said changes should be considered so that “Parliament can still function” with absent MPs.

Pointing to the increased use of technology elsewhere, she said “lots of businesses work virtually”.

Ms Maskell’s meeting with Ms Dorries took place in Parliament on Thursday, the day the minister exhibited symptoms.

For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-information-for-the-public.