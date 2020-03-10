HEALTH minister Nadine Dorries has become the first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Conservative MP confirmed she was self-isolating after testing positive, while officials were working to identify how she came into contact with the virus.

The Times reported that the 62-year-old MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who began her career as a nurse, fell ill on Friday.

A day earlier, she had attended a Downing Street event hosted by Boris Johnson to mark International Women’s Day.

Number 10 did not comment on whether the Prime Minister had undergone testing for the coronavirus, or whether he will now be tested.

Ms Dorries said Public Health England had started detailed contact tracing and the department and her parliamentary office were closely following their advice.

“I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support," she added.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “really sorry” to hear she had contracted the virus.

“She has done the right thing by self isolating at home, and both NHS and PHE staff have been brilliant. We all wish her well as she recovers,” he added.

Ahead of Ms Dorries’ diagnosis, parliamentary authorities had decided against closing the Palace of Westminster over the outbreak.

Ms Dorries hit the headlines in 2012 when she appeared on the hit ITV programme, 'I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here!'

The following year, the Tory MP apologised to the Commons for failing to declare her fee for appearing on the programme, after being censured by the parliamentary standards watchdog.