FAMILY and friends of a top York cricketer who died of cancer, aged 32, are to celebrate his life at York Cricket Club next week.
Dan Woods, of Clifton Moor, who was captain of York Cricket Club until he fell ill last winter, died peacefully at home after an illness fought with great bravery.
Club chairman Dr Nigel Durham paid tribute to him previously, saying he was "truly inspirational" on and off the field, adding: “While his drive and commitment were witnessed on the pitch, his sportsmanship and the way he treated others was revered by all.”
Now a memorial service is to be held in the chapel at St Peter’s School, York, where he worked as a teacher, at 2pm next Wednesday, followed by a celebration of his life at York Cricket Club.
Family flowers only are being requested, with donations, if desired, to the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, which provided him with care and support throughout his illness.
A fundraising drive in Dan’s memory for the centre, which had a target of £500 and can be supported by going to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/magnolia-york, has already raised almost five times this amount, with £2,400 donated by 50 supporters by yesterday afternoon.
