FORMER DJs who performed at the old Gallery nightclub in York are to return to the venue for one night only.

Organisers Jason Holman and manager Dave Harrison will be hosting an event at Kuda nightclub, which was called the Gallery nightclub until 2012, with a host of DJs who played at the club throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

Notable names performing including Chris Hopkins, Mark Winters, also known as Shiney, Jason Holman, Scott Jackson, Glenn Blackburn, Jeff Ohare and Stevie Bee.

Jason added that he had been in discussions for the last two years with Kuda area manager Dave Harrison, and two weeks ago, they finally decided to act, securing a performance date.

He said: “The date has been set as July 2.

“It has been a long time in the works and we can’t wait to get back in there.

“We first put the event out on Facebook and it immediately had an amazing response, with 25 per cent of the tickets already sold.”

He added that the event is only open to those over 35, in order to give the event a reunion-style theme.

He added: “Coming back to the club for this nostalgic night, we want to see some of the old faces that partied with us back in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Each DJ will be playing an hour-long set and the doors will be open from 9pm, running until about 2.30am.

“Speaking to friends, everyone is really looking forward to this. It should be a night where we can celebrate some of the classic songs from previous decades.”

Jason admitted that he has not performed in more than two decades, but has been hard at work preparing for the night.

People can purchase advance tickets from the Facebook page, Gallery Reunion, by visiting www.galleryreunion.co.uk or from Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-gallery-reunion-tickets-96560066759.