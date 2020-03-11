A YORK centre where victims of sexual assault can undergo forensic medical examinations was shut down for three weeks because of serious fire safety concerns, it has emerged.

A watchdog said it served an urgent ‘Notice of Decision’ in November to the sexual assault referral centre (SARC) in Bishopthorpe, stopping it from providing regulated activities until improvements were made to ensure people weren’t exposed to fire risk.

A report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) revealed that there were no fire extinguishers in the two-storey building and the forensic suite was situated on the upper floor, with the windows locked and the keys kept in a locked cabinet in an adjacent office.

“We noted that it would add a time delay to escaping if the keys had to be obtained from a cabinet in another room,” it said. “Staff were not clear how far open the windows would go and if a person could get out of the window. Staff did not have any equipment to smash the window if required.

“Staff told us there was no fire escape stair or ladder for people to safely descend from the first floor.

“Staff could not describe any clear plan to evacuate the building if there was a fire in the stair well which prevented people leaving down the stairs.”

A second report which has just been published said action had been taken and the notice’s requirements had been met.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, who jointly commissions the SARC service, said she had been "extremely disappointed" with the CQC decision to temporarily shut it down, "especially as we had received assurances only 24 hours beforehand that the issues highlighted were not a risk to service delivery".

She also claimed the report contained a number of basic inaccuracies, but she had immediately asked the provider to remedy the situation, which was done within a matter of days.

She thanked colleagues at NHS England for their support in working with her to get the SARC back up and running as soon as possible.

She added that robust contingency plans, including access to facilities in neighbouring counties, enabled her to continue to offer an uninterrupted service.