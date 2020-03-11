MORE dropped kerbs could be created and extra seats could be added at bus stops - as part of plans to make York a better place for older people to live.

A survey found that transport and getting around the city are among the most important issues for residents.

The quality of pavements, behaviour of other road users, how many public toilets there are and issues around bus services were highlighted most frequently in feedback - according to a report prepared for the council's health and wellbeing board meeting last week.

Making York an age-friendly city is one of the board's priorities, the meeting heard. And the World Health Organisation has a checklist of age friendly goals - including reliable, clean and well-lit transport, adequate seating and good pedestrian crossings.

Speaking at the meeting, Siân Balsom from Healthwatch York welcomed the report and said increasing the number of dropped kerbs would help parents with pushchairs too.

She said: "A lot of the things that came through our report about making York dementia friendly were absolutely in line with these.

"And I would say, for mothers trying to get around, the thing like drop kerbs is massive.

"There's loads of areas in York where we don't have dropped kerbs and actually getting about is quite challenging."

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson highlighted that work to make the city more age-friendly could also focus on reducing loneliness and isolation among older residents too.

A fresh survey has been launched by Age Friendly York - to find out how older residents spent their free time and what activities they would like to take part in.

The organisation has already installed 'happy to chat' benches in locations across York, including Museum Gardens.

Cllr Carol Runciman, executive member for adult social care, said: “Being an age-friendly city is a welcome step towards making the city an even better place for older residents.

“Better understanding their preferences or concerns means we can work with partners to address them. We can then build on initiatives like the falls prevention service, or our older people’s accommodation programme to support people to live as independently and as well as possible in later life.

“We know social isolation can be an issue, and this survey will help us understand the barriers people face to socialising, so we can create the right solutions. In the same way, we know accessing community transport at peak times can be difficult, so Age Friendly York is working with the Community Transport Group to find solutions.”

To have your say visit york.gov.uk/AgeFriendlyYork or email AgeFriendlyYork@york.gov.uk.