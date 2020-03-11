WORK is underway on a new pizza restaurant in York city centre.

Cresci at 20, Piccadilly has submitted a licensing application to City of York Council to sell alcohol from 11am - 10.30pm while work goes on behind the scenes to open the restaurant.

Back in July last year a planning application was submitted by Berardo Caggiano, in which he said: “The restaurant will be called Cresci and will specialise in pizzas, a small handful of starters and desserts and drinks including alcohol.

“As the building is a self-contained property we don’t expect any noise between buildings which will cause any concern.

“External noise may increase at the end of business when customers will be leaving together, but we expect them to disperse from the area quickly.

“We expect a steady footfall of customers at other times not causing extra concerns.”

The building was previously occupied for more than 30 years by York shoe retailer Pavers who have their headquarters in York and when it opened it was only the second ever high street store to be opened by the brand.

In 2018 Pavers relocated its York store from Piccadilly to Coppergate and Blueberry Academy - a pop-up shop which sells products made by disabled people- was offered the space for up to five months at reduced rent while it was empty.

Blueberry Academy moved to two locations on Walmgate, the most recent being in the former Hambleton Pine Furniture shop.

Last week the academy relocated to a new home at 19, Micklegate, which will allow its members to continue to gain vital employment skills and enjoy greater independence.

The academy has occupied four empty premises since June 2018 to sell items made by its members.

The planning application for Cresci says the new pizza restaurant would open be open diners seven days a week once ready to trade.