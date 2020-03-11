THIS is Parliament Street some time in 1911. Photographs from this period often show the street crowded with market stalls. In this picture, however, it is eerily quiet: as though the photographer deliberately came very early in the morning on a non-market day so as to capture the street's architecture uncluttered by pesky passers-by.

The photograph comes from Explore York's wonderful Imagine York archive. The caption explains that between 1901 and 1904 a Mr Kirkby had 'redesigned the York Union Bank, later Barclays, and replaced it with this far more ornate building'. We know the photograph was taken several years after that work was completed, however, because of the tram lines curving around at the front left of the picture, and the associated wire cables overhead. Electric trams only arrived in York in 1910. As for that odd metal structure in the middle of the street: no, not an oil derrick, we don't think: probably just the public loos...