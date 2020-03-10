A 'song to save our seas'. That's what organisers of the Whitby Fish & Ships Festival are looking for. They want budding balladeers, crooners and rappers to pen a song that will capture the threat to our oceans - and the work that needs to be done to save them.
Selected entrants will get to audition their song during the festival, which runs from May 16-17. The winner will then be chosen by a panel of judges before performing in front of an audience of thousands during the grand finale concert on Sunday May 17.
"The sea has never needed a voice more,” says songwriter Richard Grainger, the competition's organiser. “We’re an island nation, surrounded by the sea and we can’t ignore its cry for help.
“Whitby’s Fish & Ships Festival is a celebration of the sea, but visitors will also see first-hand how local people are doing their best to live and work in harmony with it. As in many coastal towns, the sea is our livelihood and we’re all profoundly concerned about what’s happening, in terms of pollution and the damage that’s being endured by fish and other marine life. "
The competition is free for everyone to enter, but spaces are in demand so register in advance at moorfolk@gmail.com, stating the competitor’s name and song title. All songs must be acoustic.
More information from discoveryorkshirecoast.com/whats-on/major-events/fishandships.aspx
