A 'song to save our seas'. That's what organisers of the Whitby Fish & Ships Festival are looking for. They want budding balladeers, crooners and rappers to pen a song that will capture the threat to our oceans - and the work that needs to be done to save them.

Selected entrants will get to audition their song during the festival, which runs from May 16-17. The winner will then be chosen by a panel of judges before performing in front of an audience of thousands during the grand finale concert on Sunday May 17.