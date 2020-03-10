RESIDENTS and businesses in York are invited to drop-in sessions in their local neighbourhoods to discuss how they have been affected by the recent flooding events.

As the city continues the clean-up operation following the rise in river levels caused by Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis over recent weeks, local residents and businesses are encouraged to share their feedback and experiences of recent events to help the council build upon the city's resilience and improve local preparedness for the future.

Across the three week period of high river levels the council had dealt with over 60 dangerous or storm damaged trees since Storm Ciara. deployed over 6,000 sandbags and 200 one-tonne sandbags across the city to help protect the most vulnerable properties, installed around 25 pumps to clear water across the city and cleared over 300 gullies, swept roads and cleared drains.

Representatives from Emergency Planning, the Flood Risk Management Team, Community Involvement Officers and Councillors will be among those representing the council at the events across the city.

The upcoming drop-in sessions will be held at the Christian Science in Fishergate, tomorrow from 6 until 8pm, at the Tower Garden Quaker Meeting House, on March 16, Naburn Village Hall on March 17, Fulford School, Southlands Methodist Church in Skeldergate, on March 23 and Acaster Malbis Village Hall on March 24.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said:"I look forward to meeting residents and business owners across the city so we can listen and learn from the recent flood events.

"This is a great opportunity to share with us what you thought worked, how we can improve protecting the city, or the best way we can keep you up to date with the latest information.

"We recognise different areas have very different experiences and concerns, so we are holding drop-ins at key locations across the city so local residents can share their local and specific concerns.

"Thank you to all the residents and businesses who have already shared their positive encouragement and useful feedback with us."