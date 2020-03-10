YORK could be hit by some snow this week.

The Met Office has this morning issued a yellow warning for snow and ice in York and most of North Yorkshire.

The warning is in place from 9pm tomorrow (Wednesday) until 10am Thursday.

A Met Office spokesperson said ice and snow may bring some travel disruption.

"Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services," the spokesperson added.

"Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

"Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths."