A TAKEAWAY in York city centre scored zero for food hygiene after a recent inspection.

The Pavement branch of Subway was given a food hygiene rating of zero out of five by City of York Council inspectors earlier this year, meaning major improvement was necessary following an inspection.

During a visit on January 29, inspectors identified a number of problems at the shop.

These included:

food hygiene and safety - these were both rated as being ‘very bad’

structural compliance - which refers to the general cleanliness and condition of the building, its facilities, layout, lighting and ventilation - was ranked as poor

inspectors also found that there was no confidence in the management ie what measures are taken – training, policies, procedures, management records, etc – to maintain standards of hygiene.

The rating means that the sandwich shop at 26, Pavement, has got to improve as a matter of urgency before a reinspection.

Subway is an American restaurant franchise that primarily sells submarine sandwiches and salads to eat in and takeaway.

There are three branches of the fast food chain in York city centre - the one in Pavement and also one in Feasegate and there is another in Clifford Street.

The Local Authority regularly carries out hygiene inspections on food businesses on behalf of the Government's Food Standards Agency.

The food hygiene rating awarded reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and it is not a guide to food quality.

Subway was approached to comment on this matter, but had not responded at time of going to press.