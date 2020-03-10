THE latest official figures show that North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire have still not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus - while York has still had just three.

Statistics for confirmed cases of Covid-19 in each upper tier local authority area are now being published every day by Public Health England (PHE).

The data for 9am yesterday, which was published last night, showed that in both the North Yorkshire County Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council areas, there were zero confirmed cases.

In the City of York Council area, there were three - which are thought to relate to two guests staying at the StayCity aparthotel near York Barbican, who became the first people in the UK to test positive at the end of January, and a York resident who tested positive last week after returning from Italy.

The two StayCity guests, who are thought to have been Chinese nationals and one of whom was a student at the University of York, were taken to hospital in Newcastle and later discharged, when they thanked the NHS for all the treatment and support they had received.

The authorities said last week that the resident who had contracted the illness was self isolating and was thought to pose little risk to other residents.

Dr Will Morton, Consultant in Health Protection with the organisation, said it was contacting people who had had close contact with a presumed positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in the York area.

"The case is a resident of York who recently travelled to Italy," he said. "Close contacts will be given health advice about symptoms and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell in the 14 days after contact with the individual.

"This tried and tested method will ensure we are able to minimise any risk to them and the wider public.”

Meanwhile, the start of the UK peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected within the next fortnight, England’s deputy chief medical officer has said.

Dr Jenny Harries defended the Government’s decision to delay closing schools and the introduction of other stringent tactics, saying experts are assessing new cases on an hourly basis to achieve a “balanced response”.

But new measures – including those aimed at protecting the elderly and vulnerable – are expected shortly as cases rise more rapidly across the UK.

Dr Harries said the vast majority of those diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK are “pretty well” but that they may “feel a bit rough for a few days”.

She added: “Within 10 to 14 days we will be likely to advise people with symptoms to self-isolate and we are expecting that start of the peak (of coronavirus cases) to come during that period.”

Dr Harries said cancelling big outdoor events like football matches would not necessarily be a decision supported by science.

“The virus will not survive very long outside,” she said. “Many outdoor events, particularly, are relatively safe.”

Speaking on Sky News, Dr Harries said “many thousands of people” would contract coronavirus as the disease continued to spread in the UK.

“We currently have relatively few cases here, which is why we are still in the containment phase,” she said.

“Obviously we will have significant numbers in a way in which the country is not used to.

“This is the sort of thing that professionally we’re trained for and very rarely see, almost in a professional lifetime."

“Large numbers of the population will become infected because it’s a naive population – nobody has got antibodies to this virus currently.

“We will see many thousands of people infected by coronavirus, that’s what we’re seeing in other countries, and the important thing for us is to make sure that we manage those infections.”

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said GPs would only visit sick people self-isolating in their own homes if absolutely necessary, due to the fact it is an infectious disease.

She added: “Generally we expect nearly all of these patients to be fine at home, and we are working to ensure, if they need, the few that become seriously ill, to get into hospital, there will be quick mechanisms for them to do that.”

*The latest stats for confirmed cases in council areas including York, North Yorkshire and East Yorkshire are set to be published later today and will be reported in The Press online.