ONE person was taken to hospital after a crash on a York bridge this morning (Tuesday), which caused rush-hour delays.
It happened on Clifton Bridge, in Water End, and was reported to North Yorkshire Police at 7.50am.
The force said it involved three vehicles.
A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service added: "We sent one ambulance to the scene and took one patient to York Hospital."
There was heavy traffic in the Water End area following the crash.
York Travel, the official travel feed from City of York Council, tweeted: "Reports of a road traffic collision on Clifton Bridge, queuing traffic both ways."
The scene was clear by 8.35am.
