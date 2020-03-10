A FIRE which caused damage at a commercial premises in North Yorkshire started in a tanning booth.

Fire crews were called to the fire in a ground floor commercial property in Eastfield, near Scarborough, at 5.55pm yesterday (Monday).

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire began in an upright tanning booth and has caused fire, heat and smoke damage to this and the room of origin. Very slight smoke logging to a residential property on the first floor.

"The cause is believed to be an electrical fault." Crews used four breathing apparatus, two hose reels, positive pressure ventilation fan and a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.