PLANS for a scheme to extend mobile coverage in rural areas have been welcomed by York outer MP Julian Sturdy.

The government has announced the new shared rural network would see four phone companies join forces to provide 4G coverage to hard-to-reach areas.

Mr Sturdy is one of 78 MPs who wrote to the Secretary of State asking for support for the scheme.

He said: “I am glad the government is taking concrete steps to improve mobile coverage.

“4G is now a basic utility, which needs to be available for all communities.

“For too long, there has been a significant variation between service in the centre of York, and outlying neighbourhoods, to the disadvantage of households and local businesses.

“Over the last two years I have worked with other MPs to push mobile operators and central government to improve services, and I will continue to watch closely to ensure tangible improvements result from the good news.”

The network aims to have 95 per cent of the country covered by 4G by 2026 - at a cost of more than £1 billion.