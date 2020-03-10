FRAUDSTERS are taking advantage of people’s fears over coronavirus, North Yorkshire Police has warned.

The force tweeted yesterday that scammers will use any opportunity they can to try to target victims, and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau had identified 21 reports of fraud involving coronavirus, with victim losses totalling more than £800,000.

The bureau said 10 victims attempted to purchase protective face masks from fraudulent sellers, with one person reporting losing more than £15,000 when they purchased face masks that were never delivered.

“We have also received multiple reports about coronavirus-themed phishing emails attempting to trick people into opening malicious attachments or revealing sensitive personal and financial information,” said a spokesperson.

“One common tactic used by fraudsters is to contact potential victims over email purporting to be from research organisation’s affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“They claim to be able to provide the recipient with a list of coronavirus infected people in their area. In order to access this information, the victim needs to click on a link, which leads to a malicious website, or is asked to make a payment in Bitcoin.”

Meanhile, Liberal Democrat councillors in York are calling on the Government to urgently announce the public health grant for local authorities to help deal with the coronavirus crisis.

They said the grant had been delayed over recent months but was crucial to enable local councils to fund public health work.

Council leader Keith Aspden said the Government was making it "incredibly difficult" for local councils to plan health services in the city.

“Even if it was business as usual, this delay would be shameful from the Government, but with the coronavirus, it is worse,” he said.

“The Government must announce the public health grant immediately, so local authorities, like City of York Council, can be supported in their vital work to care for our local communities.”