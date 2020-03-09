A WOMAN was taken by ambulance to hospital with minor injuries after an altercation with a man in a York park at the weekend.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at West Bank Park in Holgate at about 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson said a 30-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed, pending further inquiries.

They said officers were appealing for witnesses and information about the incident, which resulted in the woman being taken to a local hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

“Prior to this, it is believed that members of the public helped the woman at both West Bank Park and Windsor Garth in the city,” they said.

“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“In particular, officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the altercation or who may have assisted the woman to come forward.”

They said anyone with information, including CCTV footage, which could assist the investigation should contact phone 101, email Lejli.Scrowston@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or, if they wishd to remain anonymous, could pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number: 12200039900.