AN EXCAVATION at Britain’s most important Mesolithic site in North Yorkshire has been named Research Project of the Year for 2020.
The dig has been organised at Star Carr near Scarborough by the University of York, Newcastle University, and the University of Chester.
Archaeologists say the peaty conditions of the local soil mean that Star Carr’s remains have been spectacularly well preserved for more than 11,000 years, preserving vivid details about what its inhabitants ate and about the tools they used – "as well as enigmatic clues to possibly ceremonial activities, including sacrificial offerings of animals placed in the shallows".
A spokesperson said that when the site was first excavated more than 70 years ago, Mesolithic people were stereotyped as primitive nomads, but the recent work had revealed a much larger, more consistently occupied, and far more culturally sophisticated site than was previously suspected.
Professor Nicky Milner, of the University of York, said the Star Carr team was "absolutely delighted" to win Current Archaeology’s prestigious award, particularly as the project was coming to a close.