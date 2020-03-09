THE head teachers of two York schools have left their posts following an investigation.

Dave Brown, the head at Clifton Green and Sara Goyea, who was head teacher at St Paul's CE in Holgate both left their jobs last month.

In October last year, The Press reported that Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills, confirmed that City of York Council 'had information involving Mr Brown'.

She also said she could confirm that the council had information involving Sara Goyea.

“The information is separately subject to investigation in line with the usual process and it is inappropriate for us comment further," she said at the time. "Both of the schools have put in place appropriate cover and have informed parents."

Since then Christie Waite, the assistant head teacher, has been acting as head and Mrs Goyea's old job has now been advertised by the council. At Clifton Green, deputy head Nicola Jones has been acting head.

Today City of York Council has confirmed that the investigation has concluded and John Thompson, head of secondary and skills, children, education and communities, said: “The respective chairs of governors from St Paul’s Primary School and Clifton Green Primary School have written to parents confirming that the head teachers of each school have left their posts.

“The acting head teachers for each school will remain in place until the end of the school year and we will continue to support their school leadership teams during this time.”

In a letter to Clifton Green parents last month, John Kesterton, chairman of governors said: "Following a period of time out, Mr Brown will be leaving his post as head teacher of Clifton Green Primary School with immediate effect. The school continues to be very effectively led by Miss Jones and her team who, with governors and the local authority are planning for the continued growth and success of the school."

At St Paul's a letter from co-chairmen of governors, Tom Keef and Martyn Long says "Mrs Goyea will not be returning to St Paul's".

Mrs Goyea had been head teacher at St Paul's since March 2018. She was previously deputy head at Clifton Green.

Mr Brown qualified as a teacher in 1993 and had his first job at Tang Hall Primary before going to St Lawrence's CE, and then to Copmanthorpe, where he was deputy head.

He served as head teacher at Heworth CE from 2005 until 2011, when he took on the post of head teacher at Clifton Green, in Water Lane, Clifton.