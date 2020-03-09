A MAN was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after a car crashed into a wall outside a house in York.
Police, fire crews and paramedics attended the scene of the crash on Clifton at 2.25pm on Sunday.
It involved a grey Citroen Berlingo.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We received a call at 2.25pm on Sunday that a grey Citroen Berlingo had crashed into a garden wall of a house in Clifton.
"The driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital for treatment.
"A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs and has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue."
Anyone with any information that can assist the investigation, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email Rachel.Simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Quote reference number 12200040630.
