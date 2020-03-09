POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in a York street.
North Yorkshire Police said the attack happened at about 12.30pm on February 18 in Haxby Road.
"Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image," said a spokesperson.
"They believe he may have information about the incident."
They said that anyone with any information which could assist with inquiries should contact North Yorkshire Police by email 000677@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 1220028773 when passing on information.
