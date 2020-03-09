A COLLEGE in York is partnering with two local charities; York Against Cancer and York Mind.

Members of the student association at York College helped choose the two named charities. Their choices were influenced by individual students having personal experience of the valuable work they do, and the growing need for the services they provide.

Graeme Murdoch, deputy principal said it is important that the College commits to helping the local community in this way: “Our students and staff often raise money for special causes and it makes perfect sense to select two local charities who can really benefit from College support through fundraising, volunteering and other partnership activities.”

Julie Russell, general manager at York Against Cancer, said: “We are delighted that York Against Cancer has been chosen as one of York College’s charity partners. One of our three key aims is to raise cancer awareness in people of all ages so it is great to be working with the College. We’re excited that students and staff alike will be helping us spread the word about our work in the local community as well as helping us raise money towards vital cancer services in and around York.”

Holly Bilton, fundraising manager at York Mind, said: “York Mind is so pleased to have the support of York College through this new and exciting partnership.

"As a small charity operating independently in York, we really appreciate the opportunity to get people talking more openly about mental health, and to raise awareness of the face to face support we can offer to adults and young people in the area who may be struggling. With the support of York College students and staff, we can also raise the vital funds we need to continue our one to one and group based support for mental health.”