A COMMUNITY group, looking to tackle food waste issues in York, celebrated their five year anniversary with a tree planting ceremony.

YourCafe is a weekly event held every Wednesday during term-time at Tang Hall Community Centre in Fifth Avenue between 11am and 2pm.

It is a volunteer run group who utilise the useable and edible food from supermarkets which would otherwise be thrown away.

Margaret Hattam, of YourCafe, said: “Our volunteers are all passionate supporters who value food and want to see it eaten, not wasted.”

To celebrate reaching the five-year anniversary, the group decided that they would plant a tree to commemorate the milestone.

Stephen Collins, the Tang Hall Community Centre manager, agreed that the centre’s grounds would be an ideal space.

One of the volunteers, Bill Eve, selected a greengage tree which he said will “thrive in the local conditions,” while producing a crop of fruit in the years to come.

Once they had planted the tree, they began to serve 82 customers in the weekly cafe.

The menu for the day included spicy lentil soup, fish and potato wedges, beef stir fry, vegetable pasta, gooseberry crumble or parkin with custard.

The menu is decided once the food is collected from the supermarkets on a Tuesday, when the team then come together to decide what will be served the following day.

The supermarkets they collect from include Tesco, Marks & Spencers, Asda, the Co-Op and Costcutter.

Since starting up in 2015, YourCafe has saved over 50 tonnes of food, equivalent to 7 double decker buses in weight.

For further information, visit: www.yourcafe.co.uk