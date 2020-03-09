THROUGHOUT the whole of last year, a group of fundraisers were working to take on the 1000 mile challenge to raise money for a hospice.

The group, from Wholehearted Fitness based in York, took on the challenge to raise money for Martin House Hospice for children and young people.

The challenge meant that each person had the whole year of 2019 to walk or run an additional 1000 miles, which equates to approximately three miles per day.

This mileage was on top of normal daily steps, so no cheating was allowed – it had to be an extra walk or run.

Owner of Wholehearted Fitness in York, Lindsey Ryan, who organised the challenge, said: "It’s been a difficult challenge for many but in the end, everyone taking part was very proud of their brilliant mileage achievement and subsequent health improvements.

"One of the difficulties of taking part in a year-long challenge is that if and when life throws something up at you, you then need to catch up, so if you’re ill for a week, you need to make those miles up somewhere.

"This is often easier said than done with jobs, family commitments and everything else that’s going on.

"Everyone really earned their medal and I know how hard it was for some of the group – a brilliant achievement for all involved."

By December 31 last year, the group had walked and run an additional 24,833 miles and raised £1,752 for Martin House.

Many in the group have continued their new walking and running habits into the new year.

Emily Sharman, of Martin House, said: "Congratulations to everyone for their achievement.

"All those miles of walking and running have added up to a magnificent total to support the babies, children and young people who need the care of Martin House.

"We'd like to thank everyone who took part in the challenge for all their hard work to support Martin House."