AN 86-YEAR-OLD woman has been left "devastated" after burglars broke into her home in a village south of York and stole jewellery of "great sentimental value."

North Yorkshire Police said the jewellery had been handed down to the victim from her grandparents.

The burglary happened between 4.45pm and 5.15pm last Wednesday in Riccall.

Burglars forced open a rear window of the 86-year-old's home on York Road and carried out a search of every room in the house, the force added.

It said a large amount of jewellery, some of which had been marked with the word ‘Bramwell’, was stolen.

Officers investigating the burglary have released images of some of the stolen jewellery and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police constable David Fulford, of Selby Police, said: “The 86-year-old victim was understandably devastated to return to her home, which had only been unattended for half an hour, to discover it had been burgled.

“The stolen items of jewellery had great sentimental value having been handed down to the victim from her grandparents and an investigation is underway to identify those responsible.

“I would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard any suspicious activity or has any information, CCTV or dash-cam footage to assist my enquiries.

“We have released images of some of the stolen jewellery and would urge anyone who comes across similar items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances to get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or email David.Fulford@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12200038123 when providing any information.

For more information on keeping your home and belongings safe visit: https://northyorkshire.police.uk/staying-safe/home-security/